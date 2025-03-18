Korro Bio Inc. (KRRO) reports earnings

In This Story KRRO -0.99%

Korro Bio Inc. (KRRO-0.99% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Korro Bio's focus on developing RNA editing technologies, particularly through its OPERA platform, which aims to address genetic mutations by editing RNA rather than DNA.

Korro Bio's lead product candidate, KRRO-110, is currently in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). The trial is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of KRRO-110 in up to 64 participants.

The company reported a net loss of $83.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $81.2 million for the previous year. As of December 31, 2024, Korro Bio had an accumulated deficit of $266.6 million.

Korro Bio highlighted its collaboration with Novo Nordisk, which grants Novo Nordisk an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize certain licensed compounds for cardiometabolic diseases.

The company noted that it has raised $410.9 million in capital since inception and had $163.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2024.

Korro Bio's pipeline includes programs targeting rare metabolic disorders, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and pain, with all but KRRO-110 still in the research or preclinical stage.

The filing outlines the company's strategy to develop a portfolio of RNA editing therapies, emphasizing the potential for RNA editing to address both rare and highly prevalent diseases.

Korro Bio acknowledges significant risks, including the early stage of its development efforts, the novel nature of its RNA editing technology, and the potential for competition from other gene editing technologies.

The company is subject to various risks related to regulatory approvals, intellectual property rights, and the ability to secure adequate funding to continue its operations and development programs.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Korro Bio Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 18, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.