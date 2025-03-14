Earnings Snapshots

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 14, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
LSBK+1.03%

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK+1.03%) has filed its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults.’ But Trump tariffs could raise prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell into a 'correction.' What's that?
Gold rises above $3,000 for the first time as tariffs breed uncertainty
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing details the company's financial performance, showing total assets of $685.5 million, a decrease of 5.5% from the previous year. This was primarily due to reductions in cash and cash equivalents, net loans, and securities.

Suggested Reading

Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults.’ But Trump tariffs could raise prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell into a 'correction.' What's that?
Gold rises above $3,000 for the first time as tariffs breed uncertainty
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Net loans receivable decreased by $11.2 million, or 2.0%, to $544.6 million. The decrease was largely attributed to reductions in residential, one- to four-family and home equity loans.

Advertisement

Related Content

Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get
Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Related Content

Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get
Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Total deposits fell by $17.9 million, or 3.0%, to $573.0 million, with a significant portion of the decrease due to the non-renewal of brokered certificates of deposit.

Advertisement

Net interest income decreased by $3.3 million, or 13.5%, to $21.1 million. This was driven by a 46.2% increase in interest expense, despite a 3.1% increase in interest income.

Advertisement

Non-interest income rose by 25.4% to $3.3 million, primarily due to increased earnings on bank-owned life insurance and annuity assets.

Non-interest expense decreased by 8.4% to $20.0 million, largely due to reductions in professional services expenses and advertising costs.

Advertisement

The company reported net income of $4.9 million for the year, an increase of 2.3% from the previous year, with earnings per diluted share of $0.88.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was reduced by 20.6% to $5.1 million, reflecting improvements in economic conditions and a decrease in historical loss rates.

Advertisement

Lake Shore Bancorp's capital ratios remained strong, with the bank considered well-capitalized under federal regulatory standards.

The filing also outlines the company's strategic focus on increasing commercial loan originations and reducing reliance on wholesale funding sources.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.