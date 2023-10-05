Make business better.™️
Business News

Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $234.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had net income of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

Lamb Weston expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.8 billion to $7 billion.

