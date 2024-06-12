Leadership

Oracle's stock rally sent Larry Ellison's net worth soaring by $17 billion

Ellison is now the world's fifth-richest person, just behind Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

By
Rocio Fabbro
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Larry Ellison
The 79-year-old Ellison is the saw the largest wealth gain of any billionaire on Wednesday.
Photo: Phillip Faraone/Stringer (Getty Images)
In This Story
ORCL-2.76%META-3.97%LVMUY0.00%AMZN-1.39%TSLA-5.13%

Larry Ellison, co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle, saw his net worth skyrocket after the software company’s stock reached record highs early this week.

Suggested Reading

AI chips, robots, and reasoning models: 5 takeaways from Nvidia's GTC
Egg prices have finally gone down, the effects have yet to hatch
Meta doesn't want you to read this book. So of course it's a best-seller
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

AI chips, robots, and reasoning models: 5 takeaways from Nvidia's GTC
Egg prices have finally gone down, the effects have yet to hatch
Meta doesn't want you to read this book. So of course it's a best-seller
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Ellison’s net worth made a $17 billion leap to $170 billion Wednesday morning, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires tracker. This was the day’s largest gain of any billionaire on the list, Forbes said.

Advertisement

Related Content

Oracle stock gives investors whiplash as Larry Ellison touts AI 'hypergrowth' but earnings fall short
Oracle stock is surging because the AI craze is growing its cloud business

Related Content

Oracle stock gives investors whiplash as Larry Ellison touts AI 'hypergrowth' but earnings fall short
Oracle stock is surging because the AI craze is growing its cloud business

The 79-year-old is now the fifth-richest person on Forbes’ list, behind Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg at no. 4, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault at no. 3, and Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos at no. 2. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tops the list with a $210 billion net worth, which was up $4.4 billion on Wednesday.

Advertisement

A large chunk of Ellison’s net worth comes from his 40% stake in Oracle, whose stock was up 12% as of Wednesday afternoon to $138.86 per share. Year-to-date, Oracle’s share price has jumped 33%

Advertisement

The rally comes despite Oracle delivering fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday that fell short of analysts’ estimates. The company also announced cloud deals with Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google, which will make Oracle’s database available on the Google Cloud later this year.

Oracle reported $3.1 billion in net income, and $14.3 billion in revenues. Remaining performance obligations (RPO), or the amount of revenues the company projects to come from existing deals in future quarters, were up 44% to $98 billion, driven by strong sales. This likely drove the strong positive investor response.

Advertisement

Oracle left Silicon Valley for Austin in 2020 and announced this April that it will be moving its headquarters to Nashville. Ellison said the city is a “fabulous place to live” and is also “the center of the industry we’re most concerned about, which is the healthcare industry.”

The company, which is widely known for its database technology, deepened its foray into the healthcare sector when it made a $28 billion acquisition of health IT and electronic health records software company Cerner back in June 2022.