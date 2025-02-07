Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) reports earnings

In This Story LVS

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's operations, which include Integrated Resorts in Macao and Singapore. The company owns 72.29% of Sands China Ltd., which operates properties such as The Venetian Macao and Marina Bay Sands.

Net revenues for 2024 were reported at $11.30 billion, an increase from $10.37 billion in 2023, attributed to increased visitation and gaming volumes at the company's resorts.

Operating income was $2.40 billion, up from $2.31 billion the previous year. Net income for 2024 was $1.75 billion, compared to $1.43 billion in 2023.

The report highlights ongoing development projects, including Phase II of The Londoner Macao and the Marina Bay Sands Expansion Project, with significant investments planned in non-gaming areas.

Las Vegas Sands continues to focus on its strategic objectives, including enhancing its convention and exhibition facilities and expanding its retail and entertainment offerings.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share in January 2025, with expectations to maintain this level throughout the year.

Las Vegas Sands maintains a strong balance sheet, with $3.65 billion in unrestricted cash and access to substantial credit facilities.

The filing also discusses the company's compliance with various regulatory requirements in Macao and Singapore, including the terms of its gaming concessions.

Las Vegas Sands is actively pursuing new development opportunities globally, including a potential Integrated Resort in New York, pending the acquisition of necessary licenses.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Las Vegas Sands Corp. annual 10-K report dated February 7, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.