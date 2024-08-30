Multi-billionaires– they’re just like us! They too bicker about what to binge-watch on television after a long day.

Former television news anchor Lauren Sánchez revealed her favorite shows to watch with fiancé Jeff Bezos, in a recent interview with People Magazine.



“My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we’re going to binge that night,” Sánchez told the magazine.

“It takes a little bit of time to decide,” she added. “You can imagine our tastes are a little different. But I love our TV time, we just have the best time.”

Among their favorites is “Fallout” – a post-apocalyptic drama based on the video game series of the same name. The series airs on Bezos’s own Amazon AMZN-2.11% Prime TV. But the couple also watches shows on rival platforms Netflix NFLX-2.97% and Apple AAPL+2.28% TV.

“We recently saw Baby Reindeer, which of course everyone saw,” Sánchez told People. “We also just finished Presumed Innocent, which was incredible. Oh, and we loved Severance.”

Sánchez, 54, and Bezos, 60, first began their relationship in 2018, shortly before the Amazon AMZN-2.11% founder filed for divorce from his first wife Mackenzie Scott. Bezos and Sánchez got engaged last May and currently split their time between Miami and Los Angeles.

Sánchez is currently promoting her children’s book “The Fly Who Flew to Space” about a fly who dreams of being an astronaut.

“I’m so thrilled my kids get to see me do this because they encouraged me to write this for years and I finally made it happen,” Sánchez told People.

“One of the themes is that everyone learns differently, and even if school is hard, it doesn’t mean that you’re not going to be able to chase your dreams,” she added.

“That’s really kind of the moral of the story. It’s okay, if you’re a little different, you’re going to be okay. This world is going to eventually take care of you if you just stay curious.”