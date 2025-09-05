Lego has raised the bar for Star Wars fans, unveiling its most expensive set to date, a 9,023-piece Lego replica of the Death Star.

The planet killer will go on sale Oct. 1 for members of the Lego Insiders Early Access program and Oct. 4 for the general public. The kit will carry a wallet-damaging price tag of $999.99, which is the closest any Lego set has come to four figures.

Speaking of figures, in addition to the Empire's Ultimate Weapon, this Lego set will ship with 38 Star Wars minifigures, including Luke Skywalker (in both Jedi and stormtrooper variants), Han Solo, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, and two LEGO Star Wars droid figures.

People who purchase the Death Star in its first week will also receive the LEGO Star Wars Tie Fighter with Imperial Hangar Rack kit. The Death Star will be available on Lego.com and at retailers across the country.

Despite the high price tag, this isn't Lego's largest set in terms of pieces. That honor went to the Lego Art World Map, which was released in 2021. That collector's item weighed in at more than 11,000 pieces. And the Eiffel tower the company put out in 2022 had just over 10,000 pieces. (That one, which is still available, costs $629.99, but doesn't come with pop culture panache.)

Those weren't the biggest Lego builds, either. In May, the company surprised fans at F1's Miami Grand Prix when drives entered the track in full-sized, drivable versions of their F1 cars which were made out of Lego bricks. All totaled, 10 vehicles were built by Lego sculptors, consuming 22,000 hours and some 4 million bricks.

Each vehicle contained about 400,000 bricks and weighed twice as much as the actual F1 car.