Lesaka Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rosebank, South Africa-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The payments company posted revenue of $133.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $35.1 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $528 million.

