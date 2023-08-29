Make business better.™️
Lexinfintech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $49.1 million in its second quarter.

The Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.

The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $421.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LX

