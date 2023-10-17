Lockheed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.68 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $6.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.77 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.66 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $16.88 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.66 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $27 to $27.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $66.25 billion to $66.75 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMT