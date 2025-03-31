Earnings Snapshots

Ludwig Enterprises Inc (LUDG) reports earnings

The filing was submitted on March 31, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
LUDG0.00%

Ludwig Enterprises Inc (LUDG0.00%). has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Microsoft is turning 50. Is it ready for the next technological frontier?
The 10 industries that have produced the most billionaires
Goldman Sachs raises its recession odds as Trump sounds more hawkish on tariffs
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports a net loss of $3,016,884 for the year, with net cash used in operating activities amounting to $660,302. Ludwig Enterprises recorded a working capital deficit of $2,378,145 as of December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Microsoft is turning 50. Is it ready for the next technological frontier?
The 10 industries that have produced the most billionaires
Goldman Sachs raises its recession odds as Trump sounds more hawkish on tariffs
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The company has not generated significant revenues and continues to rely on raising capital to fund its operations. It plans to focus on developing genomic technology products using mRNA biomarkers.

Advertisement

Related Content

China's top 10 chip companies
The 5 greenest cities in the world

Related Content

China's top 10 chip companies
The 5 greenest cities in the world

Ludwig Enterprises has dissolved two of its subsidiaries, mRNA for Life, Inc. and Precision Genomics, Inc., and sold its subsidiary Exousia Ai, Inc. to Marijuana, Inc. for $203,319.

Advertisement

During the year, the company issued several promissory notes and convertible notes, with a total principal amount of $628,708, to raise funds for its operations.

Advertisement

The company has also issued common stock and warrants as inducements related to note extensions and fundraising activities.

Ludwig Enterprises has identified its primary focus as developing products that use mRNA genetic biomarkers to assess inflammation and related chronic diseases.

Advertisement

The company acknowledges the existence of substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern due to recurring losses and negative cash flows.

Ludwig Enterprises is actively seeking to raise additional capital and explore strategic partnerships to support its business operations and research initiatives.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Ludwig Enterprises Inc annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.