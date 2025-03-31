Magellan Copper and Gold Inc. (MAGE) reports earnings

In This Story MAGE +0.84%

Magellan Copper and Gold Inc. (MAGE+0.84% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's financial position, showing a net loss of $769,810 for the year, compared to a net loss of $1,464,036 in the previous year. The decrease in net loss is attributed to a reduction in impairment expenses.

Total operating expenses for the year were $742,503, down from $1,424,336 in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in impairment expenses related to mineral rights.

The company reported impairment expenses of $422,565 for the year, a decrease from $1,194,274 in 2023, reflecting a reevaluation of mineral rights and properties.

Magellan Copper and Gold Inc. has not generated any revenue to date and continues to rely on the sale of securities and loans from significant investors to fund operations.

The company has a working capital deficit of $1,981,883 as of December 31, 2024, and accumulated losses of $21,763,588, raising substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

During the year, the company entered into several agreements to acquire mineral properties, including a purchase agreement with Gold Express Mines, Inc. for mineral assets valued at $422,565.

Magellan Copper and Gold Inc. has ongoing commitments to maintain its mineral rights, requiring annual payments to the United States Bureau of Land Management.

The company is focused on the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, with key projects including the Center Star Gold Mine and the Kris Project.

Magellan Copper and Gold Inc. faces significant risks, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration, the need for additional financing, and compliance with extensive government regulations.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Magellan Copper and Gold Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.