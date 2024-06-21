Airlines

A Malaysia Airlines Boeing plane's engine caught fire on video

The plane landed safely. The incident came the same week that Boeing's CEO testified before Congress

Miranda Neubauer
A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737- 8H6 plane had to return to Hyderabad in India early Thursday after a fire in its engine was caught on video midflight, the Straits Times reported.

Malaysia Airlines confirmed to The Straits Times that Flight MH199 headed to Kuala Lumpur landed safely in Hyderabad early Thursday morning.

“The aircraft is currently on the ground for further inspection. Safety remains of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines,” the airline said in a statement to the Straits Times.

The Aviation Herald reported that the crew stopped the flight’s climb with 138 passengers on board after sparks were seen coming out of the plane’s right-hand engine.

According to the Airfleets.net, the plane first came into service in 2014.

The incident came the same week that outgoing Boeing CEO David Calhoun testified before the Senate that the company is making progress in improving its quality-control procedures.