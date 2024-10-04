Leadership

Mark Zuckerberg just passed Jeff Bezos to become the world's second-richest person

The Meta CEO now has a net worth of $206 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

By
Rocio Fabbro
Close-up photo of Mark Zuckerberg who is smiling in a navy henley
Photo: Josh Edelman (Getty Images)
Meta co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now the second-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

With a net worth of $206 billion — driven higher by a recent rally in the Facebook parent company’s stock — Zuckerberg passed Amazon (AMZN-3.23%) founder Jeff Bezos to clinch the No. 2 spot Friday.

Most of Zuckerberg’s wealth comes from his roughly 13% stake in Meta, according to Bloomberg. Zuckerberg added $3.43 billion to his fortune in the past day and has grown his wealth by $78.1 billion this year so far.

Meanwhile, shares of Meta are up 69% year-to-date, trading at $585.83 apiece as of Friday morning. The company has a market valuation of $1.48 trillion.

Bezos’ net worth was $205 billion as of Friday. The Blue Origin–owner’s wealth fell 1.5% Friday, shaving $2.62 billion from his net worth.

Zuckerberg, Bezos, and Elon Musk are currently the only three people in the world to have a net worth of more than $200 billion. Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH (MC-4.18%) who holds the fourth-place spot on the Bloomberg index, is valued at $193 billion.

Due to differences in calculation and other factors, Zuckerberg remains the fourth-richest person on Forbes’ billionaires list. According to that ranking, he has a net worth of $202.6 billion, behind Bezos, Oracle (ORCL-3.68%) founder Larry Ellison, who shot to the second-place spot in that ranking with a net worth of $205.7 billion, and Musk.

Ellison owns just under 40% of Oracle’s outstanding stock, Forbes said. He is the fifth-richest person on Bloomberg’s list.

Musk is the richest person in the world, according to both Bloomberg and Forbes. Per Bloomberg, the Tesla (TSLA-6.23%) and SpaceX CEO has a net worth of $256 billion (Forbes puts him at $263 billion). Musk is the co-founder of seven companies and has significant stakes in a number of them, including electric vehicle maker Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX.