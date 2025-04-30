Markets flash mixed signals as recession fears rise with Big Tech earnings up next

U.S. stock futures were split early Wednesday as investors braced for a deluge of earnings and data that could swing sentiment sharply.

Nasdaq futures led the decline, down almost 0.7%, while the S&P slipped 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat.

Microsoft (MSFT+0.74% ) and Meta (META+0.81% ) report earnings after the bell, while two major economic reports — the advance estimate of first-quarter GDP and the Employment Cost Index — hit before the open. Both could reshape expectations for interest rate cuts.

Here’s what to watch today.

Recession chatter is getting louder

The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model now sees Q1 GDP contracting by 2.7%, a sharp downgrade from earlier estimates. Even adjusting for trade volatility, the revised figure shows a 1.5% drop — putting the U.S. just one quarter away from a technical recession.

At 8:30 a.m. Eastern, investors will get two critical reads: Q1 GDP and the Employment Cost Index, a key wage measure the Fed watches closely. GDP is expected to cool, but any sharp slowdown could shift the policy outlook. Similarly, a hot ECI would stoke inflation fears. A cooler print might open the door to rate cuts.

Visa beats on earnings, market shrugs

Visa (V+1.21% ) posted a strong Q2, with non-GAAP EPS up 10% to $2.76 and revenue rising 9% to $9.6 billion. Payments volume grew 8%, cross-border volume rose 13%, and the company announced a $30 billion buyback. Still, the stock barely moved premarket — perhaps because the beat was already baked in. Visa shares are up 25% in the last 12 months.

Starbucks stock sinks on slipping sales

Starbucks (SBUX+0.51% ) shares tumbled 8% after reporting a rough quarter. U.S. comparable sales dropped 2% on a 4% decline in transactions, while international operating income fell 7%. Overall EPS sank 50%. Executives blamed restructuring costs and bad weather, but flat China sales and shrinking foot traffic point to a broader consumer slowdown. Shares sank 9% premarket.



Yum and Mondelez buck the trend

Yum Brands (YUM-0.20% ) delivered a solid quarter: EPS rose 13% as strength at Taco Bell and KFC offset weakness at Pizza Hut. CEO David Gibbs credited Yum’s global reach, digital momentum, and a new AI partnership with Nvidia (NVDA+0.35% ).

Mondelez (MDLZ+0.14% ) also posted strong results, with organic revenue up 4.2% and EPS nearly 9% higher. Emerging markets drove growth, while North America held steady. Cookies and chocolate, it turns out, remain a resilient indulgence even as pricier café visits lose steam.

Travel demand stays afloat

Booking Holdings (BKNG+0.25% ) beat expectations with 8% revenue growth and a 7% increase in gross bookings. Alternative accommodations outpaced traditional hotels, and the company saw a big jump in flight bookings. The results stand in contrast to recent airline warnings, hinting that travelers may be shifting how — but not whether — they spend.