Apple, Oracle, Adobe and inflation: Stocks and economic data to watch this week

Last week, markets closed in the green, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all notching gains amid a bumper crop of political drama. The most explosive news came from the sudden and very public rupture between President Trump and Elon Musk, a feud that helped trigger Tesla’s (TSLA-3.33% ) worst stock plunge in over a year.

On the macro side, Friday’s jobs report showed a still-solid labor market, reinforcing expectations that rate cuts will remain on hold. In contrast, however, forward-looking layoff data from Challenger Gray pointed to a chill spreading through white-collar ranks that’s worth watching.

The week ahead promises plenty of fresh catalysts. Apple’s (AAPL-0.39% ) Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off , with investors watching closely for AI announcements that could reenergize the company’s growth. Midweek brings the latest Consumer Price Index report, a key gauge of inflation. And while earnings season is winding down, reports from Oracle (ORCL-0.97% ) and Adobe (ADBE+0.09% ) will offer insight as to whether corporate belt-tightening is easing or just beginning.

Monday, June 9

Expect loads of coverage as Apple kicks off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), with the keynote address scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. The tech giant is expected to unveil updates to its various OS offerings, perhaps alongside some news of much-hoped-for AI expansion. With Apple shares deeply lagging the broader market this year (down 17% vs. the Nasdaq’s 1.5% gain), WWDC could be a turning point for sentiment.

Also on the calendar: earnings from Casey’s General Stores (CASY-0.71% ), the gas station and convenience chain with a strong rural footprint. The company reports before the market opens, with Wall Street expecting increased sales and decreased profits.

Tuesday, June 10

GameStop (GME+1.36% ) reports after the bell. While the company’s core business has continued to struggle, investors will be watching closely for updates on GameStop’s recent $500 million Bitcoin investment and what it signals about the retailer’s evolving identity. Also reporting after hours: Dave & Buster’s (PLAY-3.39% ), with analysts look looking for clues about the state of consumer discretionary spending, especially among younger adults and families.

On the economic front, the National Federation of Independent Business will release its May Small Business Optimism Index before the market open, giving Wall Street a read on Main Street’s hiring plans and confidence levels.

Wednesday, June 11

Oracle will report earnings after the market closes, providing investors with an important read on enterprise tech demand and AI-related spending. But the main event is inflation. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the May Consumer Price Index (CPI). Analysts and investors will be parsing the data for any signs that tariffs and stickier components such as shelter are driving prices higher.

With the Fed meeting just a week away, it’s likely this CPI print could prove pivotal.

Thursday, June 12

Adobe will release earnings after the market close, with analysts expecting revenue around $5.8 billion, reflecting continued growth in Adobe’s digital media and enterprise AI products.

On the economic front, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the May Producer Price Index (PPI) at 8:30 a.m. ET, providing a look at inflation at the wholesale level. Weekly initial jobless claims for the week ending June 7 will be reported at the same time. The previous week saw 247,000 new claims, a worrying sign.

Friday, June 13

No major earnings reports are scheduled, but markets will be tuned in at 10:00 a.m. ET for the preliminary June reading of the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index. While typically considered a second-tier indicator, Michigan sentiment can behave like canary in the coal mine during economic downturns, so this one could carry extra weight.