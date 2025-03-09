Adobe, Oracle, Kohl's, and more stocks to watch this week

A week after tariff implementation and subsequent relief, investors can look forward to a relatively quieter week — at least when it comes to earnings. However, upcoming inflation data could still stir the markets, as it may guide the Federal Reserve’s strategy on the timing and scale of potential interest rate cuts.

Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

Here’s what investors should watch for this week:

Important earnings to watch

This week promises to be relatively quiet on the earnings front, with only a handful of notable companies scheduled to report.

Advertisement

On Monday, Oracle (ORCL+2.16% ) will kick things off, releasing its earnings after the market closes. The software giant’s performance will be closely watched for insights into its enterprise technology spending and cloud growth.

Advertisement

Tuesday morning will bring Kohl’s (KSS+9.26% ) quarterly results, offering a glimpse into the health of the retail sector.

Advertisement

Adobe (ADBE+0.89% ) is set to announce its earnings on Wednesday after the closing bell. Investors will be looking for updates on its subscription growth and the impact of its AI initiatives on the business.

Rounding out the week, Ulta Beauty (ULTA+0.25% ) will report its financials on Thursday. With its reputation as a retail standout, Ulta’s results could provide valuable signals on beauty-industry trends and consumer demand.

Advertisement

Inflation data due this week

The job openings report for January will be released on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and core CPI data will be published, shedding light on inflationary trends and the cost of living.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Producer Price Index (PPI) and core PPI data will be released. The PPI measures inflation at the wholesale level and provides an early indicator of potential price pressures in the broader economy. Additionally, the weekly initial jobless claims data will be released, providing a glimpse into the health of the labor market.