GameStop just bought $500 million worth of Bitcoin

The video game retailer cashed in on the recent meme stock frenzy — and its popularity among crypto traders

Niamh Rowe
GameStop (GME) has become the latest publicly-traded U.S. company to put cryptocurrency on its balance sheet.

Suggested Reading

United Airlines' new rule could make people miss their flights
Macy's beats on earnings but cuts 2025 guidance because of tariffs
SpaceX's Starship rocket went further in its latest test launch — but still spun out of control
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The video game retailer bought 4,710 Bitcoin, it announced Wednesday morning in a single-sentence press release. The purchase is worth around $509 million at current market prices, with Bitcoin hovering around $108,000. Shares of GameStop rose nearly 3% in premarket trading.

Related Content

Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan will let customers buy Bitcoin
Donald Trump's VP pick J.D. Vance owns Bitcoin worth as much as a quarter-million dollars

The move continues the trend of companies raising capital to stockpile Bitcoin as treasury assets. Trump Media & Technology Group tapped investors for $2.5 billion to fund a cryptocurrency reserve, it revealed yesterday.

GameStop’s move adds to the 30 companies with Bitcoin reserves listed on the Nasdaq, with treasuries worth a combined total of more than $85 billion — about 2% of the coin’s total market cap.

The rise of online shopping and streaming services has plunged GameStop’s brick-and-mortar business into relative obsolescence over the the past decade. Its shares declined 95% between 2013 and 2020.

GameStop, which was founded in 1984, became a “meme stock” in 2021. Meme stocks refer to shares in ailing businesses that gain popularity among retail investors through social media. So-called “degenerates” on Reddit augmented a mass purchase of shares in the ailing video game retailer — a trade that shook Wall Street. It soared 21-fold over a two-week period before crashing to pre-surge levels in a matter of days.

A meme stock frenzy has taken place in recent weeks, which GameStop looks to be capitalizing on. Its shares are up more than 20% in one week, while shares in AMC Entertainment (AMC) are up 38% this month.

GameStop’s foray into crypto isn’t surprising. The appeal of meme stocks — volatility, anti-establishment, viral — is analogous to meme coins. Traders thus typically also trade crypto tokens, and GameStop has a cult-like status among the community.

It’s just one of many attempts by CEO Ryan Cohen to revive the business since he took over in 2023. In 2020, Cohen wrote a public letter to GameStop’s board urging them to scale back real estate, recruit tech talent and develop an e-commerce platform that could be competitive in the modern gaming economy.

The company has also made several attempts to diversify its offering: It unveiled a series of “retro” branches, selling nostalgic games, last year, and has some stores dedicated to merchandise.