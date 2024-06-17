McDonald's is scrapping its AI drive-thru experiment

McDonald’s is scrapping the AI drive-thru systems it was testing at more than 100 locations after a series of public blunders.

The Chicago-based fast-food giant had been piloting automated order-taking (AOT) since 2021. But McDonald’s says that experiment is ending.

“The goal of the test was to determine if an automated voice ordering solution could simplify operations for crew and create a faster, improved experience for our fans,” the company said in a statement Monday. “Through our partnership with IBM, we have captured many learnings and feel there is an opportunity to explore voice ordering solutions more broadly. After thoughtful review, McDonald’s has decided to end our current global partnership with IBM on AOT beyond this year. IBM remains a trusted partner and we will still utilize many of their products across our global System.”

McDonald’s told franchisees last week that the experiment will end in July, Restaurant Business Online reports.

“While there have been successes to date, we feel there is an opportunity to explore voice ordering solutions more broadly,” Mason Smoot, the chief restaurant officer for McDonald’s USA, said in the message to store operators.

Although McDonald’s told CNBC in 2021 that the AOT program was accurate about 85% of the time, a series of viral videos showed customers struggling to order without the help of a human. In one video, the system placed an order for nine drinks instead of the one drink a customer had requested.



Still, the company said it plans to continue exploring AI ordering.

“Our work with IBM has given us the confidence that a voice ordering solution for drive-thru will be part of our restaurants’ future,” McDonald’s said in its statement. “We see tremendous opportunity in advancing our restaurant technology and will continue to evaluate long-term, scalable solutions that will help us make an informed decision on a future voice ordering solution by the end of the year.”

IBM, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning, told Business Insider it will continue to partner with McDonald’s and is testing the AOT system with other fast-food partners.

“This technology is proven to have some of the most comprehensive capabilities in the industry, fast and accurate in some of the most demanding conditions,” IBM said.