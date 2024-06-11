McDonald's prices have gone up a lot. 9 menu items show exactly by how much

McDonald’s is a pioneer when it comes to fast food. The burger maker is well-known for being quick and affordable — and ultimately, a fixture of consumer culture.

Recently, however, McDonald’s has come under scrutiny for price increases on some of its most beloved menu items, like its McDouble hamburger and medium sized fries. Customers have been complaining on social media, which in turn has garnered fierce pushback from the chain’s U.S. based president.

Nevertheless, a study conducted by data firm FinanceBuzz concluded that McDonald’s has indeed raised its menu prices by an average of 100% over the last 10 years.



We’ve compiled a list of nine menu items with the biggest price hikes, comparing their price in 2014 with what it costs today, and the percentage increase. Let’s take a look.