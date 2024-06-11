DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Food

McDonald's prices have gone up a lot. 9 menu items show exactly by how much

The fast food giant has raised its menu prices by an average of 100% over the last decade

By
Francisco Velasquez
McDonald’s Medium Fries
Graphic: Laura Thompson for Quartz

McDonald’s is a pioneer when it comes to fast food. The burger maker is well-known for being quick and affordable — and ultimately, a fixture of consumer culture.

Recently, however, McDonald’s has come under scrutiny for price increases on some of its most beloved menu items, like its McDouble hamburger and medium sized fries. Customers have been complaining on social media, which in turn has garnered fierce pushback from the chain’s U.S. based president.

Nevertheless, a study conducted by data firm FinanceBuzz concluded that McDonald’s has indeed raised its menu prices by an average of 100% over the last 10 years.

We’ve compiled a list of nine menu items with the biggest price hikes, comparing their price in 2014 with what it costs today, and the percentage increase. Let’s take a look.

McDouble Sandwich

McDouble Sandwich

McDouble sandwich
Graphic: Laura Thompson for Quartz
  • 2024 price: $3.19
  • 2014 price: $1.19
  • Percent increase: +168%
Medium Fries

Medium Fries

Medium Fries
Graphic: Laura Thompson for Quartz
  • 2024 price: $3.79
  • 2014 price: $1.59
  • Percent increase: +138%
Quarter Pounder w/ Cheese Meal

Quarter Pounder w/ Cheese Meal

Quarter Pounder w/ Cheese Meal
Graphic: Laura Thompson for Quartz
  • 2024 price: $11.99
  • 2014 price: $5.39
  • Percent increase: +122%
Oreo McFlurry

Oreo McFlurry

Oreo McFlurry
Graphic: Laura Thompson for Quartz
  • 2024 price: $4.49
  • 2014 price: $2.39
  • Percent increase: +88%
10 Pc. McNugget Happy Meal

10 Pc. McNugget Happy Meal

10 Pc. McNugget Happy Meal
Graphic: Laura Thompson for Quartz
  • 2024 price: $10.99
  • 2014 price: $5.99
  • Percent increase: +83%
4 Pc. McNugget Happy Meal

4 Pc. McNugget Happy Meal

4 Pc. McNugget Happy Meal
Graphic: Laura Thompson for Quartz
  • 2024 price: $4.99
  • 2014 price: $2.99
  • Percent increase: +67%
Filet-O-Fish Sandwich

Filet-O-Fish Sandwich

Filet-O-Fish sandwich
Graphic: Laura Thompson for Quartz
  • 2024 price: $5.49
  • 2014 price: $3.49
  • Percent increase: +57%
Big Mac Sandwich

Big Mac Sandwich

Big Mac Sandwich
Graphic: Laura Thompson for Quartz
  • 2024 price: $5.99
  • 2014 price: $3.99
  • Percent increase: +50%
Medium Drink

Medium Drink

Medium Drink
Graphic: Laura Thompson for Quartz
  • 2024 price: $1.61
  • 2014 price: $1.29
  • Percent increase: +25%
