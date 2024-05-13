Melinda Gates is leaving the Gates Foundation to pursue her own charity

In This Story MSFT

American philanthropist Melinda French Gates will resign from her post as co-chair of the Gates Foundation, the organization she co-founded with her ex-husband Bill Gates.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

“This a critical moment for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world,” French Gates said in an X post on Monday. Under the terms of the agreement, French Gates said she will have “an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families.”

Advertisement

In a separate X post, Bill Gates said that,“I am sorry to see Melinda leave, but I am sure she will have a huge impact in her future philanthropic work.”



Advertisement

News of French Gates’ departure comes three years after the couple announced their divorce in May 2021.



Advertisement

The Gates Foundation, founded in 2000, focuses on fighting hunger and poverty, as well as providing social and educational resources.



French Gates, who is also the founder of Pivotal Ventures, an organization focused on advancing equality, said her last day of work at the foundation will be on June 7th.