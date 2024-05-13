Business News

Melinda Gates is leaving the Gates Foundation to pursue her own charity

Gates said she will now have an additional $12.5 billion to help women and families

By
Francisco Velasquez
Melinda French Gates is the founder of Pivotal Ventures.
Melinda French Gates is the founder of Pivotal Ventures.
Image: Getty Images Europe (Getty Images)
American philanthropist Melinda French Gates will resign from her post as co-chair of the Gates Foundation, the organization she co-founded with her ex-husband Bill Gates.

“This a critical moment for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world,” French Gates said in an X post on Monday. Under the terms of the agreement, French Gates said she will have “an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families.”

In a separate X post, Bill Gates said that,“I am sorry to see Melinda leave, but I am sure she will have a huge impact in her future philanthropic work.”

News of French Gates’ departure comes three years after the couple announced their divorce in May 2021.

The Gates Foundation, founded in 2000, focuses on fighting hunger and poverty, as well as providing social and educational resources.

French Gates, who is also the founder of Pivotal Ventures, an organization focused on advancing equality, said her last day of work at the foundation will be on June 7th.