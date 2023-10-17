Make business better.™️
Mercantile Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $20.9 million.

The bank, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said it had earnings of $1.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan posted revenue of $80.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBWM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBWM