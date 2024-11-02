A Russian court has fined Google more than the world’s GPD for blocking Kremlin-linked accounts on its platforms.

Advertisement

The $2.5 decillion fine — meaning $2.5 trillion trillion trillion — was handed down Tuesday, according to The Independent.

The Russian court has been doubling the fine, which was originally just $100,000 rubles, every week since 2020 because Google hasn’t paid the fine.

The fine came after two Kremlin-linked media outlets won a suit against Google (GOOGL) about restrictions placed on their YouTube channel.

Google also banned other Russian outlets that supported Russia’s actions during the war in Ukraine, which added onto the fines, The Independent said.

The tech giant has been scaling back its operation in Russia for a few years now, blocking the creation of new accounts from Russians and restricting Russian nationals’ abilities to make ad money on YouTube.

Read More