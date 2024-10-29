Emerging Technologies

Elon Musk says there will be more humanoid robots than people in less than 20 years

Musk's Tesla is helping lead the charge with its Optimus project

By
William Gavin
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Samuel Corum (Getty Images)
In This Story
TSLA+3.38%TM+2.05%

Tesla (TSLA+3.38%) CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he thinks humanoid robots will outnumber humans in less than 20 years. His company is helping to make that future a possibility.

Suggested Reading

Bill Gates blasts Elon Musk, Trump tariff threats, and RFK Jr. on drug prices: Politics news roundup
All the ways Trump has threatened tariffs, from Canada to Russia
The 10 happiest cities in America
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Bill Gates blasts Elon Musk, Trump tariff threats, and RFK Jr. on drug prices: Politics news roundup
All the ways Trump has threatened tariffs, from Canada to Russia
The 10 happiest cities in America
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“I think by 2040, there will probably be more humanoid robots than there are people,” Musk said Tuesday during an appearance at the Future Investment Initiative, an event run by the institute of the same name. The institute was launched in 2017 by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Advertisement

Related Content

Elon Musk's Tesla pay, YouTube's ad problem, and a $25,000 Jeep EV: The most popular tech stories
A video of Tesla’s new humanoid robot leaves actual humans less than impressed

Related Content

Elon Musk's Tesla pay, YouTube's ad problem, and a $25,000 Jeep EV: The most popular tech stories
A video of Tesla’s new humanoid robot leaves actual humans less than impressed

That estimate would put around 10 billion humanoid robots in use around the world. Musk said the price for a “robot that can do anything” would likely cost between $20,000 and $25,000 apiece.

Advertisement

That lines up almost exactly with Musk’s estimates for the cost of Tesla’s Optimus robots, a line of humanoid robots that are being put to limited use by the company. While speaking at the automaker’s “We, Robot” event on Oct. 10, Musk said he expects Optimus to be sold for between $20,000 and $30,000 a piece in the “long term” once production is increased.

Advertisement

Tesla’s history with Optimus is shaky, going back to its infamous 2021 debut that showed off a person dancing in a costume.

At the event earlier this month, the robots performed a range of activities, including handing out gift bags and drinks and playing rock, paper, scissors with attendees. The robots also danced, including to a remix of the song “What is love (Baby Don’t Hurt Me),” and interacted with guests.

Advertisement

Tesla later confirmed that the robots relied on teleoperation — or remote assistance — repeatedly to make Optimus appear more impressive. About 20 robots were active at all times, according to Tesla’s Optimus lead Milan Kovac, with one incident of a robot falling. The company later put out a less than 90-second video demonstrating an Optimus unit placing batteries in a tray, carrying the roughly 24-pound tray, climbing stairs, and handing out bottled drinks and popcorn to employees.

Two robots are already on the factory floor, although Tesla has not said what duties they perform. Musk reiterated on Tuesday that Optimus will enter limited production next year; he’s previously estimated that “a few thousand” robots will be working at Tesla in 2025. Volume production, he said, should begin in 2026 and then “will grow to ultimately be the biggest product of any kind ever,” adding that Optimus will make Tesla a “$25 trillion company.”

Advertisement

Tesla isn’t alone in advancing humanoid robots. Well over a dozen companies are working on similar technology, including Figure AI, Apptronik, Toyota Research Institute, and Boston Dynamics.