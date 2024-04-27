What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Meta's Metaverse losses, Google's growth, TikTok's fight, and Oracle's move: Tech news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Tech & Innovation

Meta's Metaverse losses, Google's growth, TikTok's fight, and Oracle's move: Tech news roundup

Plus, staggering amounts of valuable metals are ending up in the trash

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Meta&#39;s Metaverse losses, Google&#39;s growth, TikTok&#39;s fight, and Oracle&#39;s move: Tech news roundup
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency (Getty Images), Tingshu Wang (Reuters), vladdon (Shutterstock), Bloomberg (Reuters)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

Biden just signed the TikTok ban into law, but the CEO says it’s ‘not going anywhere’

Biden just signed the TikTok ban into law, but the CEO says it’s ‘not going anywhere’

Image for article titled Meta&#39;s Metaverse losses, Google&#39;s growth, TikTok&#39;s fight, and Oracle&#39;s move: Tech news roundup
Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)

President Joe Biden signed the TikTok bill into law, officially starting the 270-day clock for TikTok’s owner, China-based Bytedance, to sell the social media app or face a ban in American app stores.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

Larry Ellison says Oracle is moving its ‘world headquarters’ to Nashville

Larry Ellison says Oracle is moving its ‘world headquarters’ to Nashville

larry ellison speaking on stage wearing a grey sweater
Oracle chairman and chief technology officer Larry Ellison.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

After leaving Silicon Valley for Austin in 2020, computer software company Oracle is planning to move its headquarters further east again to Nashville, its chairman said.

Advertisement

 Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

Meta’s Metaverse is still losing the company billions

Meta’s Metaverse is still losing the company billions

The logo of “Meta” is displayed on computer screen behind the VR headset.
The logo of “Meta” is displayed on computer screen behind the VR headset.
Photo: Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

Meta’s Reality Labs division, its virtual reality business and research division, posted a loss of $3.8 billion during the three months ended March 31. But it’s not over for the Metaverse. Reality Labs’ losses, while large, have shrunk considerably from last quarter (17%) and slightly from the prior year (3.7%) — even as it continues to be a big headache for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

Staggering amounts of valuable metals are ending up in the trash

Staggering amounts of valuable metals are ending up in the trash

Image for article titled Meta&#39;s Metaverse losses, Google&#39;s growth, TikTok&#39;s fight, and Oracle&#39;s move: Tech news roundup
Photo: vladdon (Shutterstock)

To build all of the solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicle batteries, and other technologies necessary to fight climate change, we’re going to need a lot more metals. Mining those metals from the Earth creates damage and pollution that threaten ecosystems and communities. But there’s another potential source of the copper, nickel, aluminum, and rare-earth minerals needed to stabilize the climate: the mountain of electronic waste humanity discards each year.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

Google’s growth plans aren’t so ‘hunky-dory’ anymore, search boss says

Google’s growth plans aren’t so ‘hunky-dory’ anymore, search boss says

Prabhakar Raghavan
Google senior vice president, Prabhakar Raghavan.
Photo: Bloomberg (Reuters)

It’s a new world with the advent of artificial intelligence and its offshoots, and Google is putting the pedal to the metal to try to keep up. Alphabet-owned Google had a search engine market share of almost 92% as of February, according to data from Oberlo. Its share hasn’t dropped below 90% since 2014, and it has been the top search engine for the better part of two decades.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

The biggest real estate mistakes you can make, according to the Property Brothers

The biggest real estate mistakes you can make, according to the Property Brothers

HGTV's Property Brothers react to mortgage rates rising over 7%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Drew and Jonathan Scott of HGTV’s new series “Backed by the Bros” — also known as the Property Brothers — spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “What’s Next for…?” video series.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

HGTV’s Property Brothers react to mortgage rates rising over 7%

HGTV’s Property Brothers react to mortgage rates rising over 7%

HGTV's Property Brothers react to mortgage rates rising over 7%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Drew and Jonathan Scott of the new HGTV series “Backed by the Bros” break down the biggest mistakes they’re seeing new real estate investors making

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

Are self-driving cars safe enough yet?

Are self-driving cars safe enough yet?

Are self-driving cars safe enough yet?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cruise, Waymo, Tesla, and others are racing to get their full self-driving cars on the road, but sometimes with a deadly cost. Is it worth it? We break it down.

Advertisement

10 / 10