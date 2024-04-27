Meta's Metaverse losses, Google's growth, TikTok's fight, and Oracle's move: Tech news roundup

President Joe Biden signed the TikTok bill into law, officially starting the 270-day clock for TikTok’s owner, China-based Bytedance, to sell the social media app or face a ban in American app stores.
After leaving Silicon Valley for Austin in 2020, computer software company Oracle is planning to move its headquarters further east again to Nashville, its chairman said.
Meta’s Reality Labs division, its virtual reality business and research division, posted a loss of $3.8 billion during the three months ended March 31. But it’s not over for the Metaverse. Reality Labs’ losses, while large, have shrunk considerably from last quarter (17%) and slightly from the prior year (3.7%) — even as it continues to be a big headache for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
To build all of the solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicle batteries, and other technologies necessary to fight climate change, we’re going to need a lot more metals. Mining those metals from the Earth creates damage and pollution that threaten ecosystems and communities. But there’s another potential source of the copper, nickel, aluminum, and rare-earth minerals needed to stabilize the climate: the mountain of electronic waste humanity discards each year.
It’s a new world with the advent of artificial intelligence and its offshoots, and Google is putting the pedal to the metal to try to keep up. Alphabet-owned Google had a search engine market share of almost 92% as of February, according to data from Oberlo. Its share hasn’t dropped below 90% since 2014, and it has been the top search engine for the better part of two decades.
Drew and Jonathan Scott of HGTV’s new series “Backed by the Bros” — also known as the Property Brothers — spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “What’s Next for…?” video series.
Cruise, Waymo, Tesla, and others are racing to get their full self-driving cars on the road, but sometimes with a deadly cost. Is it worth it? We break it down.