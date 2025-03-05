Here's how much Big Tech wants to spend on AI this year

Last year’s multi-billion dollar spending spree on artificial intelligence isn’t slowing down for Big Tech.

Advertisement

According to the leaders of Meta (META) , Microsoft (MSFT) , Alphabet (GOOGL) , and Amazon (AMZN) , the companies could spend a combined $320 billion on AI development and infrastructure this year.

Despite concerns over big spending after Chinese AI startup DeepSeek demonstrated competitive AI models for seemingly billions of dollars less, some Big Tech companies are still preparing to spend tens of billions of dollars each on AI chips and building out AI data centers. Additionally, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon each signed separate nuclear energy agreements late last year in anticipation of the massive energy demands of their AI plans.

Here’s how much Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon expect to spend on AI in 2025.