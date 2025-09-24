The logo of the Facebook group Meta can be seen near the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California. (Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Meta is placing its next big political bet on artificial intelligence — and it won't be in Washington D.C.

The tech giant is pledging to spend big through a new super PAC named the American Technology Excellence Project to support state lawmakers that it considers allies of the AI industry. It could amount to tens of millions of dollars in new spending to reshape the 2026 midterms.

“Amid a growing patchwork of inconsistent regulations that threaten homegrown innovation and investments in AI, state lawmakers are uniquely positioned to ensure that America remains a global technology leader," Brian Rice, Meta's VP of public policy, said in a statement.

Bipartisan consulting firms will helm the new super PAC under the leadership of Brian Baker, a GOP strategist. Democratic consulting firm Hilltop Public Solutions will also manage the super PAC, which will endorse politicians regardless of their political party.

"We need state legislators who will champion our tech future, not cede it to global adversaries," Baker said in a statement. "We'll fight to keep the US ahead of the curve."

Ahead of the 2024 election last year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hired Baker to strengthen his relationships with GOP officials, The New York Times reported.

The American Technology Excellence Project is the second super PAC unveiled by Meta as the tech giant expands its footprint in U.S. politics. Meta launched another super PAC in California focused on AI initiatives in the state.

Meta, Google, Apple and other tech firms are scrambling to dominate the AI landscape, as states engage in a flurry of legislative activity. Thirty eight states have adopted new AI laws this year so far, per the National Conference of State Legislatures.