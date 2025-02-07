Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) reports earnings

In This Story MTD +2.41%

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD+2.41% ) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The filing is available for review filing.

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

The report details Mettler-Toledo's financial performance, highlighting a 2% increase in net sales to $3.9 billion in 2024, compared to $3.8 billion in 2023. The increase is attributed to growth in service revenue and improved pricing strategies.

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

Net earnings for the year were reported at $863 million, up from $789 million in the previous year. The company attributes this increase to favorable price realization and cost-saving initiatives.

Advertisement

The company operates in five reportable segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other Operations. Each segment showed varying performance, with U.S. Operations reporting a segment profit increase of 8% and Swiss Operations remaining flat.

Advertisement

Mettler-Toledo's research and development expenses were 4.9% of net sales, consistent with the previous year, reflecting continued investment in product innovation.

Advertisement

The company reported a decrease in interest expense to $75 million, down from $77 million in 2023, primarily due to lower debt levels.

Mettler-Toledo's effective tax rate for 2024 was 16.8%, benefiting from a non-cash discrete tax benefit related to the settlement of a tax audit.

Advertisement

The report outlines various risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, geopolitical tensions, and currency fluctuations, which could impact future financial performance.

Mettler-Toledo continues to focus on market penetration, emerging market growth, and strategic acquisitions to drive future growth.

Advertisement

The company has a share repurchase program with $1.7 billion remaining availability as of December 31, 2024, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Mettler-Toledo International Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 7, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.