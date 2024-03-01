News

Atlanta to Microsoft: Give us the 15,000 jobs you promised or give us back our land

Microsoft paused development of the 90-acre complex in 2023 after laying off 10,000 employees

By
Bruce Gil
Mircrosoft logo
Microsoft.
Image: Bruna Casas (Reuters)

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is putting pressure on Microsoft to fulfill its plans to bring 15,000 new jobs to the city or return 90 acres of land that have sat empty since the tech giant bought the property in 2021.

Suggested Reading

Nvidia stock nosedives, Bitcoin bleeds, and the Trump bump is over: Markets news roundup
Walmart and Warren Buffett on tariffs, a Target boycott, Starbucks layoffs: Business news roundup
The 10 cities in America with the highest risk of drunk driving fatalities
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
That could prove difficult for Microsoft as the tech industry, including Microsoft, is grappling with widespread layoffs to start 2024. But the company doesn’t seem ready to let go of this parcel of land just yet.

Related Content

Microsoft has axed almost 2,000 workers so far this year
Microsoft stock is falling after an AI sales disappointment

Dickens told Bloomberg on Friday that he plans to ask Microsoft for an update on the company’s planned 90-acre complex in Atlanta’s Grove Park neighborhood. The project was first announced in 2021 and was supposed bring thousands of jobs. The city would still like to develop the area and could ask Microsoft for the land back.

“We really want them to develop their property or offer it back to us so we can develop it,” Dickens told Bloomberg. “Even if you don’t know what you want to do, just let us know what you know you won’t be able to do.”

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Layoffs in tech could be derailing Microsoft’s office plans

One reason Microsoft has stalled this project is the widespread layoffs that have hit the tech industry.

Microsoft first halted development for its 90-acre Atlanta office complex in early 2023, around the time it announced it was laying off about 10,000 employees.

“We intend to reengage in planning efforts when expansion is warranted,” Microsoft told local news outlets at the time. The company added that the land was not for sale.

A year later, Microsoft is till struggling with layoffs. In late January, the company said it was cutting 1,900 employees from its gaming division.