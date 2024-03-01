Atlanta to Microsoft: Give us the 15,000 jobs you promised or give us back our land

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is putting pressure on Microsoft to fulfill its plans to bring 15,000 new jobs to the city or return 90 acres of land that have sat empty since the tech giant bought the property in 2021.



Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

That could prove difficult for Microsoft as the tech industry, including Microsoft, is grappling with widespread layoffs to start 2024. But the company doesn’t seem ready to let go of this parcel of land just yet.

Advertisement

Dickens told Bloomberg on Friday that he plans to ask Microsoft for an update on the company’s planned 90-acre complex in Atlanta’s Grove Park neighborhood. The project was first announced in 2021 and was supposed bring thousands of jobs. The city would still like to develop the area and could ask Microsoft for the land back.

Advertisement

“We really want them to develop their property or offer it back to us so we can develop it,” Dickens told Bloomberg. “Even if you don’t know what you want to do, just let us know what you know you won’t be able to do.”

Advertisement

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Layoffs in tech could be derailing Microsoft’s office plans

One reason Microsoft has stalled this project is the widespread layoffs that have hit the tech industry.

Advertisement

Microsoft first halted development for its 90-acre Atlanta office complex in early 2023, around the time it announced it was laying off about 10,000 employees.

“We intend to reengage in planning efforts when expansion is warranted,” Microsoft told local news outlets at the time. The company added that the land was not for sale.

Advertisement

A year later, Microsoft is till struggling with layoffs. In late January, the company said it was cutting 1,900 employees from its gaming division.