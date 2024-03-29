A.I.

Microsoft is apprehending AI hallucinations — and not just its own

New tools from Azure AI can purportedly identify when AI models go off the rails

By
Rocio Fabbro
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Microsoft Azure
Photo: T. Schneider (Shutterstock)

If artificial intelligence has become the tech Wild West, some new safety features from Microsoft’s Azure are meant to rein it in. Microsoft shared a series of tools on Thursday that it says will help its customers’ AI models prevent hallucinations — or the tendency of chatbots to make things up. The features are in its Azure AI, a cloud-based service that provides support and technologies to developers and organizations.

Suggested Reading

Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup
Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk's DOGE days: Markets news roundup
Tesla's huge brand damage, Walmart's manager pay, Target follows Costco: Business news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup
Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk's DOGE days: Markets news roundup
Tesla's huge brand damage, Walmart's manager pay, Target follows Costco: Business news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

One such feature is known as groundedness detection, which is designed to identify text-based hallucinations.

Advertisement

Related Content

Microsoft is training its AI model to compete with Google and OpenAI, report says
Microsoft's new price plans for AI are trying to make back its OpenAI investment

Related Content

Microsoft is training its AI model to compete with Google and OpenAI, report says
Microsoft's new price plans for AI are trying to make back its OpenAI investment

Microsoft says the new feature will find and flag “ungrounded material,” or content that doesn’t seem to be anchored in facts or common sense, in chatbot responses to help improve their quality.

Advertisement

Read more: The biggest AI chatbot blunders (so far)

Microsoft launched its own chatbot, Copilot, in February 2023. It also has an extensive partnership with OpenAI that includes Azure OpenAI Service, which gives developers the ability to build their own AI applications through direct access to OpenAI models backed by Azure. Azure AI’s customers include consulting firm KPMG, telecomm giant AT&T, and Reddit.

Advertisement

Among the other tools rolled out on Thursday are prompt shields, which block attacks on generative AI models, like prompt injections or malicious prompts from external documents that steer models away from training and safety guardrails.

“We know that customers don’t all have deep expertise in prompt injection attacks or hateful content, so the evaluation system generates the prompts needed to simulate these types of attacks,” Sarah Bird, Microsoft’s chief product officer of responsible AI, told The Verge, adding that customers will then see a score and outcomes based on a model’s performance in these simulations.

Advertisement

Azure AI will also roll out two other monitoring and safety features soon, Microsoft said.

These types of issues, though seemingly benign, have resulted in some awkward (and some highly problematic) gaffes on the part of AI-powered text and image generators. Google’s Gemini AI sparked controversy in February after generating historically inaccurate images like racially diverse Nazis. OpenAI’s ChatGPT recently completely off the rails last month with gibberish and hallucinations that left users scratching their heads.