Logo
A.I.

Microsoft earnings outshine Wall Street estimates as Azure revenue surges 39%

Microsoft surpassed analysts' estimates for the second quarter on Wednesday, led by strong growth from its Azure cloud-computing unit, as demand for artificial intelligence heats up.

ByNiamh Rowe
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Getty Images / SOPA Images

Microsoft surpassed analysts' estimates for the second quarter on Wednesday, led by strong growth from its Azure cloud-computing unit, as business demand for its artificial intelligence services heats up.

Suggested Reading

Mastercard shows the cashless revolution isn't over yet
Turmoil at the FDA means uncertainty for innovative new drugs
Tech giants are betting on AI superclusters. Here's what they are and why they matter

Total revenue rose 18% year-over-year to $76.4 billion, beating estimates by the 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, who projected an increase of 13.9% compared to the year-ago quarter, which was also in line with the company’s own forecast.

Related Content

Microsoft earnings outshine Wall Street estimates as Azure revenue surges 39%
Meta's AI moonshot just crushed its first real Wall Street test. The stock pops 10%

Azure—the world's second-largest cloud platform—saw its revenue increase 39%, taking the unit's total revenue to more than $75 billion for the fiscal year ending June 2025. That outpaces Visible Alpha estimates of 34.75% for the quarter, and $74.62 billion for the year.

"In our view, the investor bogey is for constant currency Azure growth of 36%," UBS analyst Karl Keirstead had said in a client note Tuesday, which the company has surpassed by a margin.

Microsoft's shares jumped more than 7% in after hours trading, capping off year-to-date gains of more than 20%.

“Cloud and AI is the driving force of business transformation across every industry and sector," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft in a release. Indeed, organizations such as the NBA and Fujitsu use services like Azure OpenAI to streamline operations and improve productivity, while firms like Novartis, UPS, and Mercedes-Benz use Azure to build and scale their AI tools.

Diluted earnings per share reached $3.65, up 24% year-over-year, beating analyst estimates of $3.35 and 13.6% respectively, according Zacks Investment Research.

However, capital spending ticked upwards, rising 27% to $24.2 billion, compared with estimates of $23.08 billion, per consensus among Visible Alpha analysts. Microsoft has heavily invested in data centers this year in order to scale Azure capacity. “We do have demand that exceeds our supply by a bit,” Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood told analysts on an earnings call last April.

To combat this bottleneck, the tech giant has pledged $80 billion across fiscal year 2025 to build centers "to train AI models and deploy AI and cloud-based applications" around the world, a bet which paid off during the previous quarter.

📬 Sign up for the Daily Brief

Our free, fast and fun briefing on the global economy, delivered every weekday morning.