MicroStrategy rebrands as Strategy with a Bitcoin-inspired logo

In This Story MSTR -2.91%

Bitcoin-maximalist and business intelligence firm MicroStrategy (MSTR-2.91% ) has rebranded as Strategy, unveiling a new identity centered around Bitcoin. The rebrand features a stylized “B” logo and adopts orange as its primary brand color, which the company says symbolizes energy, intelligence, and Bitcoin. With the rebrand, the company announced that Strategy is now “the world’s first and largest “Bitcoin Treasury Company.”

Chipotle downplays the effect of President Trump's tariffs CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Chipotle downplays the effect of President Trump's tariffs

Chipotle downplays the effect of President Trump's tariffs CC Share Subtitles Off

English Chipotle downplays the effect of President Trump's tariffs

The new look was revealed just hours before the company’s earnings report, set to be released after the closing bell. Ahead of the announcement, Strategy’s (MSTR-2.91% ) stock was trading at $341, down nearly 2% for the day.

Advertisement

Under the leadership of former dot-com entrepreneur and current Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, Strategy positions itself as the first publicly traded business intelligence company—and a Nasdaq 100 stock—to hold Bitcoin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read more: MicroStrategy keeps buying more Bitcoin. Here’s how much it owns now

Since 2020, MicroStrategy has been purchasing Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and as an alternative to cash. Crypto asset management company Bitwise recently reported that MicroStrategy purchased 257,000 bitcoins last year, surpassing all the bitcoins mined in 2024, which totaled 218,829 bitcoins.

Advertisement

As the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy held approximately 471,107 bitcoins as of Jan. 27, 2025. With Bitcoin’s current price at $105,444, the company’s Bitcoin holdings are worth approximately $50 billion. This aggressive accumulation strategy underscores the company’s commitment to Bitcoin, positioning it as a key player in corporate cryptocurrency investment.