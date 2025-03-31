Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) reports earnings

In This Story MVST +0.87%

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST+0.87% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

The filing details the company's financial performance, including a 24% increase in revenue to $379.8 million, driven by strong demand for battery products in the Asia-Pacific and European markets.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

Cost of revenues increased by 4.4% to $260.2 million, resulting in a gross profit margin rise from 18.7% to 31.5%, attributed to improved operational efficiency and a favorable product mix.

Advertisement

Operating expenses totaled $238.3 million, a 43.6% increase from the previous year, primarily due to a $93.2 million impairment loss related to the Clarksville, Tennessee facility.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $195.5 million, impacted by a $79.7 million non-cash loss from changes in the fair value of a convertible loan and warrant liability.

Advertisement

Cash provided by operating activities was $2.8 million, while cash used in investing activities was $12.2 million and cash provided by financing activities was $37.6 million.

Microvast's liquidity position includes $73.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, with additional restricted cash of $36.6 million.

Advertisement

The company continues to face challenges related to securing additional funding to complete its Clarksville facility expansion and remains focused on enhancing operational efficiencies.

Microvast's strategic initiatives include expanding its market presence in the U.S. and Europe, with ongoing investments in research and development to drive innovation in battery technology.

Advertisement

The filing also discusses various risk factors, including the company's dependence on a limited customer base, potential impacts of regulatory changes, and the need for additional capital to support future growth.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Microvast Holdings Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.