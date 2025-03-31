Millrose Properties Inc. Class A (MRP) reports earnings

In This Story MRP -0.08%

Millrose Properties Inc. Class A (MRP-0.08% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

The filing details Millrose's operations following its spin-off from Lennar Corporation, which was completed on February 7, 2025. Millrose is a newly formed company with limited operational history, primarily focused on providing a Homesite Option Purchase Platform (HOPP'R) to home builders.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

The company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and intends to elect REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes for the year ending December 31, 2025. Millrose's business model involves acquiring and developing land assets, which are then sold to home builders like Lennar.

Advertisement

Millrose's primary assets include the Transferred Assets and Supplemental Transferred Assets acquired from Lennar. The company plans to expand its customer base beyond Lennar to include other home builders and real estate developers.

Advertisement

The filing outlines various risks, including dependency on Lennar, market volatility, and potential environmental liabilities. Millrose's agreements with Lennar include certain rights exclusive to Lennar, which may impact negotiations with other customers.

Advertisement

Millrose's financial performance is contingent on Lennar's exercise of land purchase options. The company acknowledges that failure by Lennar or other customers to exercise these options could adversely affect its operations.

The company is managed externally by Kennedy Lewis Land and Residential Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC. The management agreement includes provisions for fees and termination rights.

Advertisement

Millrose faces competition from traditional land banking providers and acknowledges the potential impact of market conditions on its business model. The company also highlights the importance of maintaining its REIT status and compliance with related tax requirements.

The filing includes a detailed discussion of risk factors, which encompass operational, financial, and regulatory risks. Millrose emphasizes the need for additional capital to support its growth and operations.

Advertisement

Millrose's dual-class stock structure, with Class A and Class B shares, grants significant voting power to holders of Class B shares, primarily the Miller Family, which may influence corporate decisions.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Millrose Properties Inc. Class A annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.