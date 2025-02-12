Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (MLYS) reports earnings

In This Story MLYS +9.32%

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (MLYS+9.32% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's focus on developing lorundrostat, an aldosterone synthase inhibitor aimed at treating cardiorenal conditions like hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and obstructive sleep apnea.

Mineralys is conducting pivotal trials for lorundrostat, including Advance-HTN and Launch-HTN, targeting uncontrolled or resistant hypertension, with topline data expected in 2025.

The company reported a net loss of $177.8 million for the year, compared to $71.9 million in the previous year, largely due to increased research and development expenses.

Mineralys raised $116.1 million in a private placement offering in February 2024 and ended the year with $198.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.

The company acknowledges the need for additional funding to continue its research and development activities and anticipates raising capital through equity offerings, debt financings, or strategic collaborations.

Mineralys' financial results reflect significant investments in clinical trials and preclinical studies, with research and development expenses increasing by $98.2 million from the previous year.

The filing also highlights the company's reliance on third-party manufacturers and CROs for clinical trials and manufacturing, noting potential risks if these partners do not meet contractual obligations.

Mineralys' future success depends on obtaining regulatory approvals for lorundrostat and achieving market acceptance, as well as securing adequate reimbursement from third-party payors.

The company is subject to various risks, including competition, regulatory changes, and potential intellectual property challenges, which could impact its ability to commercialize lorundrostat.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 12, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.