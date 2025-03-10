Earnings Snapshots

Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 10, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
AVO-2.42%

Mission Produce Inc. (AVO-2.42%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

Suggested Reading

Apple's next big iPhone software update may take inspiration from its least-popular product
Blame Trump's tariffs for the stock market carnage, strategists say
Amazon keeps finding ways to give Donald Trump money
Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in net sales to $334.2 million from $258.7 million in the same quarter the previous year. The increase is attributed to higher avocado prices and volumes.

Suggested Reading

Apple's next big iPhone software update may take inspiration from its least-popular product
Blame Trump's tariffs for the stock market carnage, strategists say
Amazon keeps finding ways to give Donald Trump money
Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cost of sales for the quarter was $302.7 million, representing 91% of sales, compared to 89% in the same quarter of the previous year. The increase in cost ratio is due to challenges in obtaining Mexican supply.

Advertisement

Related Content

The CFPB lets JPMorgan Chase and other banks off the hook in dropping a Zelle fraud lawsuit
Bank of America CEO signals potential stablecoin launch

Related Content

The CFPB lets JPMorgan Chase and other banks off the hook in dropping a Zelle fraud lawsuit
Bank of America CEO signals potential stablecoin launch

The company reported a gross profit of $31.5 million for the quarter, compared to $28.7 million in the previous year, with the increase driven by higher blueberry packing service revenue.

Advertisement

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to $22.2 million from $20.7 million, primarily due to higher employee-related costs.

Advertisement

Net income for the quarter was $6.2 million, up from $2.0 million in the previous year. After noncontrolling interest, net income attributable to Mission Produce was $3.9 million.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.2 million, compared to cash provided of $9.5 million in the previous year. The decrease is due to higher inventory and receivable balances.

Advertisement

Mission Produce had a working capital of $127.5 million as of January 31, 2025. The company continues to focus on optimizing its supply chain and managing working capital.

The filing also details various financial agreements, including a syndicated credit facility with Bank of America with a total borrowing capacity of $250 million.

Advertisement

Mission Produce is defending against several legal proceedings, including class action lawsuits alleging wage and labor law violations and a lawsuit alleging false advertising practices.

The company identified potential risks related to changes in U.S. trade policy, compliance with environmental laws, and climate change regulations.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Mission Produce Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated March 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.