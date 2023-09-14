Mitek Systems: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Thursday reported profit of $4.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The mobile imaging software company posted revenue of $45.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.8 million.

Mitek Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $169 million to $171 million.

