New data on Moderna's cancer vaccine sends stock rising

Moderna stock jumped over 6% on Tuesday, after the the company announced positive results for an experimental, personalized cancer vaccine in an early trial for patients living with a type of head and neck carcinoma.



The study’s results were announced Monday at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting and hinted that the treatment could be used for a variety of cancers.

The trial involved 22 patients who were given Moderna’s mRNA-4157 vaccine with Merck’s immunotherapy Keytruda. Not only was the combination found to be safe, researchers found evidence that it activated immune responses.

The vaccine is designed to be unique to each individual. Researchers analyze the genes of a patient and their tumor to find up to 34 mutations that could help the body fight against the cancer. Those mutations are then used to load a molecule of mRNA with instructions on how the the patient’s immune system can best fight the tumor.

Previously, the mRNA-4157 vaccine, when administered in combination Keytruda, was found in December to help reduce the risk of recurrence or death by 49% in an ongoing phase 2 trial of patients with melanoma, when compared with patients who only took Keytruda.

Moderna in 2024 and beyond

Moderna, most known for its mRNA covid-19 vaccines, has been steadily building its pipeline of new medications as its only product currently on the market has dropped in demand.

The company said it managed to turn a profit last quarter by scaling back its production of covid-19 vaccines, while at the same time increasing its market share. During the fall 2023 COVID season, Moderna reached 48% market share in the U.S., compared with 37% in 2022.

Moderna is forecasting that its respiratory franchise, which includes its covid-19 vaccine and an upcoming RSV vaccine, will generate $4 billion in revenue this year.

Moderna said it expects to receive FDA approval for its RSV vaccine in the first half of 2024. The company is also developing a combined covid and flu vaccine. Moderna has a total of 45 products in development including a vaccine for the digestive system bug, norovirus.