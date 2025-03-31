Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) reports earnings

In This Story MNPR -7.61%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR-7.61% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Monopar's focus on developing ALXN1840 for Wilson disease and advancing its MNPR-101 radiopharmaceutical program for oncology. ALXN1840 is a late-stage investigational drug for Wilson disease, while MNPR-101 includes imaging and therapeutic agents targeting advanced solid tumors.

Monopar reported a net loss of $15,586,419 for the year, compared to a net loss of $8,402,196 in the previous year. The increase in net loss is primarily due to higher research and development expenses, including costs associated with the in-licensing of ALXN1840.

Research and development expenses rose to $13,005,986 from $5,600,193, driven by the acquisition and development of ALXN1840. General and administrative expenses remained relatively stable at $3,155,735 compared to $3,231,042 in the prior year.

Monopar ended the year with $60,291,071 in total assets, including $45,816,289 in cash and cash equivalents. The company raised funds through public offerings and private placements, including the issuance of pre-funded warrants.

The company has entered into a license agreement with Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for ALXN1840, including milestone payments and royalties based on net sales. Monopar also has agreements with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes for the supply of therapeutic radioisotopes.

Monopar's management expects that current funds will be sufficient to meet obligations through December 31, 2026, as they continue to focus on clinical development and regulatory approval for their product candidates.

The filing outlines the company's strategy to build a drug development pipeline through in-house efforts and licensing, leveraging scientific and clinical expertise to mitigate risk and accelerate development.

Monopar's future capital requirements will depend on various factors, including clinical development progress, regulatory approvals, and potential collaborations or licensing arrangements.

The company acknowledges the risks related to its financial condition, capital requirements, and the regulatory environment, which could impact its ability to develop and commercialize its product candidates.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Monopar Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.