We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Business News

Morgan Stanley: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.41 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $24.6 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.27 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MS

