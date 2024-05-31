Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
Money & Markets

The 10 cities where mortgage payments have risen the most in the past 2 years

Milwaukee and Providence both made the list, which was compiled using Redfin data

By
Rocio Fabbro
Providence
Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (Getty Images)

The costs associated with owning a home have skyrocketed over the past few years, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, as mortgage rates continue to rise and home prices stay elevated.

The median monthly U.S. housing payment reached an all-time high of $2,843 in the four weeks ending April 25, up 13% from a year earlier, according to Redfin data. Since then, it has dropped to $2,812 — its lowest level in six weeks, but still high.

These costs are being buoyed by mortgage rates that are staying well above pre-pandemic levels, in large part thanks to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage crept back up this week, at 7.29% as of Thursday.

With higher mortgage rates come higher mortgage payments. These are the 10 U.S. cities that have seen the largest jump in median mortgage payments over the last two years, according to a CNBC analysis of Redfin data.

Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island

Providence
Providence, Rhode Island.
Photo: Alex Potemkin (Getty Images)

Facing sustained demand for homes since the onset of the pandemic, Providence has seen its median mortgage payments soar 45% in two years — the largest increase in the country.

Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey

Newark
Newark, New Jersey.
Photo: Howard Kingsnorth (Getty Images)

In New Jersey’s largest city, median mortgage payments jumped 43% over the course of the past two years.

Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California

Anaheim
Anaheim, California.
Photo: Matt Gush (Getty Images)

Anaheim, home to Disneyland and Angel Stadium, has seen median mortgage payments surge 40% since 2022.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee
Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Photo: Jon Mattrisch (Getty Images)

The capital of Wisconsin — and the fifth-largest city in the Midwest — experienced a 37% increase in its median mortgage payments during the past two years.

New Brunswick, New Jersey

New Brunswick, New Jersey

New Brunswick
New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (Getty Images)

New Brunswick is a commercial hub and college town in Middlesex County, New Jersey. Median mortgage payments in the city climbed 36% over the last two years.

New York City, New York

New York City, New York

NYC
New York, New York.
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

Median mortgage payments in the most populated U.S. city grew 35% since 2022, even as its population continues to shrink. New York lost 78,000 residents in 2023, according to the city government.

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: Mike Kline (Getty Images)

Cleveland, Ohio’s second-largest city by population, saw median mortgage payments rise 34% in the last two years.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinatti
Cincinatti, Ohio.
Photo: Jeremy Poland (Getty Images)

Median mortgage payments in Ohio’s third most populous city climbed 32% during from 2022 till now.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis
Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo: Pgiam (Getty Images)

Indiana’s capital city has experienced a 32% increase in the median amount people paid for their mortgages since 2022.

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

King of Prussia
King of Prussia, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Halbergman (Getty Images)

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, the third-most populous county in the state, rounded out the top 10 cities with the largest increases in median mortgage payments, with a 32% rise during the past two years.

