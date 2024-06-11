The 8 biggest myths about refinancing your mortgage

Refinancing a mortgage — replacing an existing mortgage with a new one — allows homeowners to take advantage of lower rates or adjust the length of their loan term, among other potential benefits.

But stubbornly high mortgage rates has placed demand for refinancing on a downward trend in recent weeks, though still higher than the same period a year ago.

While the pros of refinancing vary on a case-by-case basis, and might not make sense for everyone, there are some common misconceptions about everything from costs to requirements that can misleadingly steer homeowners towards, or away, from a refinancing.

These are eight of the most common myths about mortgage refinancing — and the truths behind them.