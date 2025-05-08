The 10 most American cars of 2025, according to Cars.com

With President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported vehicles, many Americans are looking to buy cars built domestically. But the impact U.S.-made cars can have on the economy vary greatly from model to model.

Cars.com released its annual American-made index to identify the "most American" options on the market today. The vehicle marketplace says it looked at "400 vehicles from the 2025 model year to identify the 99 that contribute most to the U.S. economy through manufacturing, parts sourcing, and employment."

To assemble its ranking, Cars.com considered five factors: assembly location, parts sourcing as determined by the American Automobile Labeling Act, U.S. factory employment relative to vehicle production, engine sourcing, and transmission sourcing.

“As import tariffs shake up the auto industry and influence consumer priorities, our 2025 American-Made Index offers a timely snapshot of which vehicles and automakers are truly driving U.S. economic impact,” Patrick Masterson, lead researcher for Cars.com’s American-Made Index, said.

Continue reading to see its top 10 American-made cars.