The 5 most reliable brands for used cars — and the 5 least reliable

Money & Markets

The 5 most reliable brands for used cars — and the 5 least reliable

Make sure you're buying a reliable brand if you want your car to last.

By
Ben Kesslen
If you’re looking to buy a used car but are unsure which brand to choose, Consumer Reports has some recommendations.

It looked at which carmakers are most reliable after five and 10 years of use to determine which makes the most sense to buy used.

“Brands like Lexus (TM) and Toyota have a history of conservative redesigns, incrementally improving their entire product line rather than introducing many all-new systems,” Steven Elek, CR’s senior automotive data analyst, said. “Our data consistently shows over time that cars from those brands are reliable when new, and they continue to be reliable as they age.”

Check out which five brands make the most sense to buy used — and which five make the least sense.

5th Most Reliable: Acura

Photo: Artistic Operations (Getty Images)
4th Most Reliable: Honda

Photo: jetcityimage (Getty Images)
3rd Most Reliable: Mazda

Photo: kurmyshov (Getty Images)
2nd Most Reliable: Toyota

Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)
Most Reliable: Lexus

Photo: Denise Truscello / Contributor (Getty Images)
5th Least Reliable: Hyundai

Photo: Josh Lefkowitz / Contributor (Getty Images)
4th Least Reliable: Mini

Photo: Anadolu / Contributor (Getty Images)
3rd Least Reliable: Dodge

Photo: Anadolu / Contributor (Getty Images)
2nd Least Reliable: Jeep

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
Least Reliable: Chrysler

Photo: Raymond Boyd / Contributor (Getty Images)
