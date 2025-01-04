The 5 most reliable brands for used cars — and the 5 least reliable

If you’re looking to buy a used car but are unsure which brand to choose, Consumer Reports has some recommendations.

Advertisement

It looked at which carmakers are most reliable after five and 10 years of use to determine which makes the most sense to buy used.

“Brands like Lexus (TM) and Toyota have a history of conservative redesigns, incrementally improving their entire product line rather than introducing many all-new systems,” Steven Elek, CR’s senior automotive data analyst, said. “Our data consistently shows over time that cars from those brands are reliable when new, and they continue to be reliable as they age.”

Check out which five brands make the most sense to buy used — and which five make the least sense.