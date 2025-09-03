The 8 most exciting cities in America right now
From nightlife to outdoor activities to iconic attractions, these eight cities offer the most thrills, according to a new FinanceBuzz study
Some U.S. cities can be explored in a day. Others seem endless, with so many restaurants, events, and attractions that even longtime residents can keep discovering something new. Those places — the ones that never stop offering fresh experiences — are what make a city exciting.
To help put some data behind the feeling, FinanceBuzz set out to find the most exciting cities in the U.S. It analyzed 75 of America’s biggest cities across five categories: population makeup, culinary scene, outdoor activities, nightlife and celebrations, and overall “things to do." Each category was weighted and combined into a single score. Cities with higher totals earned a spot near the top of the excitement index, while those with lower scores landed closer to the “boring” end of the spectrum.
Continue reading to see the eight cities that made the list — and why.
2 / 9
#8: Las Vegas, Nevada
Nisian Hughes / Getty Images
It’s no shock that Las Vegas made the cut, but it may be a surprise it's not higher. The Strip’s nonstop entertainment, casinos, and live shows helped the city earn the highest score in the “things to do” category. Visitors and locals alike can find headlining acts and late-night adventures almost any night of the week.
3 / 9
#7: Minneapolis, Minnesota
jimkruger / Getty Images
Minneapolis may be better known for cold winters than nightlife, but it stands out for both outdoor activities and live entertainment. With some of the best parks in the country and a high number of concert venues, the city offers plenty of excitement year round and took the seventh spot.
4 / 9
#6: Washington, D.C.
Grace Cary / Getty Images
The nation’s capital balances history with fun. Tourists flock to monuments and museums, while residents enjoy what’s considered the top-ranked park system in the U.S. D.C. also scores strongly for nightlife and cultural events.
5 / 9
#5: New York City, New York
Diana Robinson Photography / Getty Images
Few cities can compete with New York. Its tourist attractions draw millions, and it's known for vibrant nightlife and a diverse food scene.
6 / 9
#4: Orlando, Florida
Dan Forer / Getty Images
Theme parks power Orlando’s ranking. With Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld all within reach, the city scored the highest for amusement options. It also attracts more international visitors per capita than anywhere else in the country.
7 / 9
#3: St. Louis, Missouri
joe daniel price / Getty Images
St. Louis' ranking might surprise you, but the city ranks near the top for nightlife, with one of the highest nightclub densities in the country. It also scored high marks for its many annual festivals and strong music scene, making it a high-energy Midwest destination.
8 / 9
#2: Miami, Florida
Alexander Spatari / Getty Images
Miami thrives on a mix of nightlife, food, and global appeal. The city has one of the lowest rates of chain restaurants and a very high number of Michelin-recognized spots. Add in its sports teams, beaches, and huge international visitor base, and the city took the second spot.
9 / 9
#1: Atlanta, Georgia
adamkaz / Getty Images
Atlanta leads the list thanks to a strong mix of nightlife, dining, and attractions. The city ranks near the top nationally for clubs and concert venues, plus it has a bunch of award-winning restaurants.