11 of the most expensive electric cars in the world

Cars

Companies are focusing on cheaper EVs to turn a profit. But there's always a market for ultra-pricey cars

By
William Gavin
It’s almost universally agreed that automakers need to make electric vehicles cheaper. Reaching price parity — or making EVs relative in price to gas-powered cars — is one of the most commonly cited things that companies need to do to boost EV adoption.

China is already ahead of the game on that, with BYD selling the Seagull hatchback car for less than $10,000 and Changli’s $1,000 Freeman. Western companies are eyeing $25,000 EVs, led by Tesla, General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford Motor.

But there’s always — always — a market for people with extra cash to burn. More expensive electric vehicles can range from Tesla’s $100,000 Cyberbeast or BYD’s $230,000 Yangwang U9, to cars that can cost millions of dollars.

Check out some of the world’s priciest all-electric cars.

Lucid Air Sapphire — $250,000

Photo: Lucid Motors

The Lucid Air Sapphire is the top-of-the-line version of Lucid’s Air luxury electric car, starting at $250,000. The Sapphire takes just more than two seconds to reach 60 miles per hour and 9.2 seconds to reach a quarter-mile, putting it on an equal playing field with Tesla’s (cheaper) Model S Plaid. The Sapphire comes with 1,234 horsepower and can reach top speeds of 205 miles per hour, plus it’s capable of driving 427 miles before needing to recharge.

Cadillac Celestiq — $340,000

Image: Cadillac

The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq is the brand’s flagship luxury electric car. Just 400 units are expected to be made per year in batches of six at a time at General Motor’s Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan. Deliveries of the $340,000 model aren’t expected until next year, although orders are open. Cadillac says the Celestiq can reach 60 miles per hour in 3.8 seconds and deliver about 300 miles of driving range per charge.

Rolls-Royce Spectre — $422,000

Image: Rolls-Royce

The 2024 all-electric Spectre Coupe from Rolls-Royce comes in at a weighty $422,000, built on the same platform as the company’s Phantom sedan and Cullinan SUV. The Spectre is expected to come with about 291 miles of driving range, putting it behind some less-expensive rivals such as the Lucid Air Sapphire or Tesla’s Model S Plaid. According to Car And Driver, the Spectre will likely be able to hit 60 miles per hour in 2.1 seconds.

Ferrari’s first, unnamed, EV — $535,000+

Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

Reuters reports that Ferrari is working on its first ever electric vehicle, as the luxury automaker prepares to kickstart production and open a new factory. The model doesn’t have a name yet, but is expected to cost at least 500,000 euros ($535,000) and launch in late 2025. A second EV is reportedly also under development, but in the early stages of development.

Drako GTE — $1.25 million

Image: Drako Motors

Drako Motors’ GTE is a four-passenger electric luxury car capable of hitting 206 miles per hour that the company had been working on for a decade before it launched in 2020. Just 25 units of the GTE were made by the company, which planned to sell them for $1.25 million each.

Hispano Suiza Carmen — $1.9 million

Image: Hispano Suiza

The Hispano Suiza brand staged a comeback a few years ago, returning from decades of slumber through a fully-electric model in 2019. The brand’s Carmen is offered at the base level, as well as the stronger and pricer Carmen Boulogne trim. The regular Carmen comes with a $1.73 million price tag, below the Boulogne’s $1.92 million. Just 14 of the regular Carmen were made, while just five Boulogne were put into production.

And Hispano Suiza is launching a new version of the Carmen this year to celebrate the Spanish brand’s 120th anniversary: the $3.2 million Carmen Sagrera. The new model can deliver a range of 300 miles, according to Europe’s testing standards, which Car And Driver notes are more generous than those of Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S.

Deus Vayanne — $2 million

Photo: Deus Automobiles

The Deus Vayanne is an electric hypercar being made by Austria-based Deus Automobiles. Just 99 cars are expected to be made by the company, with deliveries starting in 2025 at a $2 million price tag. Adrian Filip Butaca, who leads design at Deus, has said no car will be the same.

“If you order one particular configuration, the customer after you will not be able to get the same combination of color, trim, and optional equipment,” he told Barron’s at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

Lotus Evija — $2.3 million

Image: Lotus Cars

The Lotus Evija is a $2.3 million hypercar that’s been sold out for years. Just 130 units were scheduled to be made when Lotus Cars revealed the model in 2019. The Evija can reach 186 miles per hour in less than nine seconds and reach more than 200 miles per hour, according to Car And Driver. And while the production run is sold out, some 2024 models will still be made by the company.

Rimac Nevera — $2.4 million

Image: Rimac Group

The Rimac Nevera is likely the second-fastest electric car on the planet. The Croatian company claims its car can reach 60 miles per hour in 1.85 seconds and reach a top speed of 258 miles per hour. The Nevera is also capable of driving 205 miles on a single charge. Just 150 units of the $2.2 million hypercar will be made and sold.

Aspark Owl — $3.1 million

Photo: Aspark

The Aspark Owl is one of the fastest electric vehicles ever made, with a top speed 260 miles per hour, and acceleration to reach 60 miles per hour in 1.72 seconds. The model is also capable of delivering 250 miles of all-electric range. Aspark plans to sell 50 production models at $3.1 million a pop, with a fully carbon-fiber body variant going for $3.75 million. The first production example is also up for auction until July 3.

And earlier this month, the Aspark Owl SP600 reached a top speed of 272 miles per hour, or 437.8 kilometers per hour, at Germany’s Automotive Testing Papenburg. That makes the SP600 — which Aspark cals an “evolution” of the original Owl — the fastest electric hypercar in the world, overtaking Rimac’s Nevera.

Automobili Pininfarina B95 — $4.7 million

Image: Automobil Pininfarina

Automobili Pininfarina’s B95 is one of the fastest electric vehicles in the world, capable of going from zero to 62 miles per hour in less than two seconds and topping out at 186 miles per hour. Just 10 of the B95 were made and will be sold to collectors across the world, according to the company, which launched the model last August. The B95 is priced at 4.4 million euros, or $4.7 million.

