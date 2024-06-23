11 of the most expensive electric cars in the world

It’s almost universally agreed that automakers need to make electric vehicles cheaper. Reaching price parity — or making EVs relative in price to gas-powered cars — is one of the most commonly cited things that companies need to do to boost EV adoption.

China is already ahead of the game on that, with BYD selling the Seagull hatchback car for less than $10,000 and Changli’s $1,000 Freeman. Western companies are eyeing $25,000 EVs, led by Tesla, General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford Motor.

But there’s always — always — a market for people with extra cash to burn. More expensive electric vehicles can range from Tesla’s $100,000 Cyberbeast or BYD’s $230,000 Yangwang U9, to cars that can cost millions of dollars.

Check out some of the world’s priciest all-electric cars.