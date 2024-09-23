Central Park views, a Big Sur getaway, and a timeless Tudor: This week's most fabulous real estate listings

Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities —and they’re on the market right now. Check out the best homes on the market with upcoming open houses.
This elegant Manhattan condo offers residents unmatched views of Central Park from one room and views of the Empire State Building for another. Included in the building’s luxurious communal amenities are a wine cellar, a playroom, a fitness center and a basketball court. The four bedroom, 4.5 bathroom condo is 4,017 square feet. Listed at $14,950,000, there will be an open house at 180 E 88th Street New York, New York on September 25.
Built in 1948, this spacious carriage house offers incredible features, including a stone wood burning fireplace, a gas fireplace, a 20-foot overhead skylight, and a private terrace. The five bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is 5,685 square feet on a 2,250 square feet lot. Listed at $8,500,000, there will be an open house at 297 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, New York on September 25.
This luxurious Arizona estate is situated above the 18th green of the Chiricahua Golf Course, with expansive views of the Sonoran desert. Among the home’s amenities are three fireplaces, a wet bar, a pool and hot tub, and a private balcony. The five bedroom, 6.5 bathroom home is 9,411 square feet on a .83 acre lot. Listed at $5,900,000, there will be an open house at 42398 N 102nd Street, Scottsdale, Arizona on September 22, 28, and 29.
Located on the tip of Marblehead Neck, this Massachusetts mansion comes with panoramic ocean views of Boston with private steps leading directly into the ocean. Built in 1999, the four story estate has an elevator, a library, and a wet bar in the main property. The 7,138 square feet main house has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. There is also an adjacent carriage house, built in 1906, with four bedrooms and a second kitchen and dining room. Listed at $6,450,000, there will be an open house at 421 and 423 Ocean Avenue, Marblehead, Massachusetts on September 29.
Located within the exclusive Pelican Crest community, this California mansion offers ocean views and immediate access to a pristine golf course. The eight bedroom, 7.5 bathroom house is 7,543 square feet on a .39 acre lot. Listed at $36,925,000, there will be an open house at 18 Sail Vista, Newport Coast, California on September 26.
This secluded Beverly Hills home is surrounded by elaborate landscaping that allows for a peaceful escape, while still remaining in close proximity to city amenities. The five bedroom, six bathroom house is 5,167 square feet on a .52 acre lot. Listed at $7,900,000, there will be an open house at 1159 Angelo Drive, Beverly Hills, California on September 29.
Built in 1960, La Puesta offers unmatched views of the Big Sur oceanfront. The three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is 1,873 square feet on a .64 acre lot. Eight miles south of Carmel, the cottage is an enviable escape from daily life. Listed at $5,785,000, there will be an open house at 38462 Highway 1, Big Sur, California on September 28 and 29.
Designed to evoke Mediterranean living, residents enter this Los Angeles estate through a jasmine-filled courtyard. Included in the home’s amenities are a gym, a saltwater pool, an outdoor wet bar, and a secluded terrace. The five bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home is 4,618 square feet on a .23 acre lot. Listed at $4,995,000, there will be an open house at 7038 Los Tilos Road, Los Angeles on September 24.
This pastel blue-colored Florida mansion seems like something out of a movie: upon entering the home, guests are greeted by a six-foot long chandelier and a dramatic, elegant staircase. Among the building’s exterior amenities are a pool, a spa, and a spiral staircase. The five bedroom, 6.5 bathroom home is 7,635 square feet on a .29 acre lot. Listed at $24,000,000, there will be an open house at 40 5th Avenue S, Naples, Florida on September 23 and 30.
This timeless 1933 Tudor house is secluded on extensive grounds, featuring ponds, springs, and elegant landscaping. The building itself includes a Juliet balcony, three fireplaces, and beautiful exposed wood paneling. The six bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is 6,271 square feet on a 4.21 acre lot. Listed at $2,895,000, there will be an open house at 10930 SW Walker Road, Beaverton, Oregon on September 24.