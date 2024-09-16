Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities —and they’re on the market right now. Check out the best homes on the market with upcoming open houses.
This century-old, six-story Chelsea townhouse is full of luxurious amenities, including a sauna, a library, and extensive terrace space. The four bedroom, six bathroom property is 9,132 square feet. Listed at $17,500,000, there will be open houses at 217 W 20th Street, New York on Sept. 18, 22, and 25.
This newly constructed Long Island home is decorated with Florida-inspired furnishings – bringing together two luxurious vacation destinations on one property. Amenities include a glass pool house, a tennis court, a sauna, a movie theater, and a bar designed to replicate London’s storied Annabel’s nightclub. The eight bedroom, 10.5 bathroom home is 9,400 square feet on a 2.7 acre lot. Listed at $13,000,000, there will be an open house at 1552 Deerfield Road, Water Mill, New York on Sept. 16.
This gated waterfront estate offers its residents an incredible view of the Long Island sound and extensive grounds for outdoor recreation. The waterfront promenade, deepwater pier, and safe harbor are ideal for enthusiastic sailors. The six bedroom, four bathroom main residence and two bedroom, two bathroom guest house are situated on a 1.08 acre lot. Listed at $8,250,000, there will be an open house at 40 Sunset Road, Great Neck, New York on Sept. 20.
Built in 1899, this colorful, neoclassical home with views of the Golden Gate Bridge was used in the production of several Hollywood films – including the 2013 movie “Blue Jasmine.” The seven bedroom, 6.5 half bathroom estate is 11,155 square feet on a 5,776 square feet lot. Listed at $29,000,000, there will be an open house at 2898 Broadway Street, San Francisco, California on Sept.17.
This chic mid-century Malibu beach house sits on a fifty-foot stretch of California shore. The four bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is 2,976 square feet on a 5,044 square feet lot. Listed at $17,995,000, there will be an open house at 27356 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California on Sept. 18.
Situated in the rolling hills of Irvine, California, this elegant Mediterranean-style mansion features amenities including elevators, a ballroom, a fitness center with a sauna, and a private movie theater. The seven bedroom, 9.5 bathroom property is 15,024 square feet on a .96 acre lot. Listed at $17,880,000, there will be an open house at 51 Echo Glen, Irvine, California on Sept. 28 and 29.
Located adjacent to Los Angeles’ famed Bird Streets, this opulent California property offers sweeping views of the city. The four bedroom, seven bathroom property is 6,952 square feet on a half-acre lot. Listed at $17,500,000, there will be an open house at 1690 N Doheny Drive, Los Angeles, California on Sept. 17.
This Illinois ranch house features elegant, Parisian-inspired interiors, curated by famed designer Richard Himmel. This five bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is 8,450 square feet, on a 1.34 acre lot. Listed at $2,800,000, there will be an open house at 54 Hibbard Road, Northfield, Illinois on Sept. 17.
Nestled in a scenic corner of Greenwich, this Connecticut estate offers a true country living experience with orchards, vineyards, and acres of fields. The five bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home features intricate wood-inlay floors, a wood paneled library and seven fireplaces. Listed at $20,000,000, there will be an open house at 58 Quaker Lane, Greenwich, Connecticut on Sept. 21 and 22.
Surrounded by pastures and the White River National Forest, this expansive Colorado compound has seven houses – each with unique design elements and amenities. The property features a cumulative 22 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms and 22,115 square feet of living space on a 244 acre lot. Listed at $59,000,000, interested buyers can request a private showing at 3448 Woody Creek Road, Woody Creek, Colorado.