Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations and lavish amenities —and they’re on the market right now. Check out the best homes on the market with upcoming open houses.
2 / 11
Located in an exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood, this mansion, dubbed Crestview Manor, has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms spread across a 38,000 square foot home on a 5.2 acre lot. Concealed behind double gates, this home has ample room for both guests and staff – including a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, caretaker house, and two-bedroom guardhouse. The property’s indoor sports complex includes basketball and pickleball courts, a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, and a bar. There is also a 12-car garage and enough parking to accommodate 80 vehicles. Listed at $68,000,000 and located at 2571 Wallingford Dr, Beverly Hills, prospective buyers can schedule a private viewing.
3 / 11
This sophisticated Connecticut estate will be available at auction between September 19 and 25. The 5-bedroom, 5.2 bathroom home, with seven fireplaces, on a five-acre lot evokes classic New England living. Listed at $20,000,000, there will be open houses on September 7 and September 8.
4 / 11
Located on Los Angeles’s famed Blue Jay Way, this seven bedroom, five bathroom home features elegant interiors and carefully designed outdoor, desert oasis landscape with native cactus. Valued at $10,900,000, this home is 6,377 square feet on a 8,410 square feet lot. There will be an open house at 1450 Blue Jay Way, Los Angeles on September 3.
5 / 11
First built in 1987, this California home combines modern amenities with the beauty of historic California Spanish design elements. The three bedroom, four bathroom house is 5,034 square feet on a 7.13 acre lot and is listed for $6,700,000. Located at 10240 Century Woods Drive, Los Angeles in the gated Century Woods community, there will be an open house on September 3.
6 / 11
Situated between Hollywood Strip and Beverly Hills, this newly renovated 1972 home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Listed for $5,999,000, this home is 4,445 square feet on a 5,626 square foot lot. There will be an open house at 8718 St Ives Drive, Los Angeles on September 3.
7 / 11
Constructed in 1928, this full service, pre-war co-op in the Upper East Side has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The apartment’s features include a library, top-of-the-line appliances, and hardwood flooring. Listed at $6,850,000, the townhouse is located at 139 E 79th Street, New York. There will be an open house on September 5.
8 / 11
This four-story townhouse in the heart of Williamsburg has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a terrace, a backyard, and rooftop access. Listed at $3,300,000, this townhouse is 1,900 square feet. Visit the home at 129 N 3rd Street, Brooklyn for its open house on September 4.
9 / 11
This four-story, Neo-Renaissance townhouse was first constructed in 1910 and retains much of its original elegance. The two-unit building is 4,200 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Located at 132 W 136th Street, New York, there will be an open house on September 3.
10 / 11
This carefully preserved 1899 townhouse features two residential units with a total of three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The Boerum Hill residence features solar panels, multiple fireplaces and a backyard koi pond. Listed at $2,795,000, the townhouse is 2,495 square feet. Located at 457 Warren Street, New York, the home will host an open house on September 8.