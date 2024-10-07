Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities — and they’re all on the market right now. Check out the best homes that are available with upcoming open houses.
Built in 1920, this spacious Chelsea townhouse brings together classic and contemporary design. Despite its Manhattan location, the home has a private garage and two terraces, in addition to interior amenities including two fireplaces and a library. The nine bedroom, 6.5+ bathroom townhouse is 9,132 square feet. Listed at $17,500,000, there will be open houses at 217 W 20th Street, New York, New York on October 8 and 10.
This secluded Hamptons home is just moments away from the ocean. The mansion’s amenities include a pool, four fireplaces, a wine cellar, a sauna and steam rooms. The eight bedroom, 10.5+ bathroom mansion is 11,809 square feet on a 1.04 acre lot. Listed at $15,995,000, there will be an open house at 254 S Main Street, Southampton, New York on October 12.
Legendary Florida architect Alfred Browning Parker designed this fascinating Florida property in 1965. Hardwood Florida Cedar and coral rock are incorporated throughout the property’s spacious interior, which features cathedral ceilings and elegant bedrooms. Outside, there are winding forest paths, fruit trees, and an in-ground pool. The five bedroom, 6.5 bathroom house is 5,381 square feet on a 0.96 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $4,600,000 property in Coral Gables, Florida.
This luxurious California estate is tucked into the rolling hills of Irvine’s Shady Canyon neighborhood. The property features an array of luxurious amenities including a five-car garage, a guest house, a pool, a ballroom, a home theater, multiple wine cellars, a fitness center with a sauna, and an elevator that services every level of the property. The seven bedroom, 9.5+ bathroom home is 15,024 square feet on a 0.96 acre lot. Listed at $16,880,000, there will be open houses at 51 Echo Glen, Irvine, California on October 19 and 20.
This Beverly Hills mansion has all the elements of quintessential Los Angeles luxury. Built in 1965, the property has an infinity pool, dramatic glass walls, and a seating area, fireplace, and flatscreen. The five bedroom, six bathroom is 5,806 square feet on a 1.05 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $10,250,000 property.
Frank Lloyd Wright’s colleague Russell Barr Williamson designed this tranquil Wisconsin property in 1961. The home’s interior features vaulted ceilings, massive windows and two stone wood-burning fireplaces. The four bedroom, 3.5+ bathroom residence is 3,586 square feet on a 1.4 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $848,500 property in Wausau, Wisconsin.
This peaceful Maryland mansion sits on the shores of the Tred Avon River, with acres of lush private property surrounding the house. The three-level home has a main bedroom suite, which contains a sitting room, breakfast bar, a private terrace, two bathrooms and two walk-in closets. The property also features a wine cellar, a spa, a sauna and an indoor pool. The six bedroom, 12 bathroom property is 24,767 square feet on a 6.86 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $19,995,000 in Oxford, Maryland.
This grand, waterfront Maryland estate offers homeowners an unobstructed, 180 degree view of the Chesapeake Bay bridge. Amenities include an elevator, a library, a theater, a performance stage, a game room, three fireplaces, and a built-in aquarium. The eight bedroom, 7.5+ bathroom estate is 20,013 square feet on an 18.67 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $15,750,000 property in Stevensville, Maryland.
This Nantucket estate was constructed between 1829 and 1834, during the island’s heyday as a whaling community. In addition to the main mansion, there is an 1850 carriage house and stable, and an additional three bedroom, three bathroom house built in 1921. The elegant property features an heirloom rose garden and hedges for privacy. The eight bedroom, 8.5+ bathroom house is 8,817 square feet on a 1.07 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $28,000,000 property on Nantucket, Massachusetts.
William Truman Aldrich, a noted New England architect, designed this iconic Massachusetts mansion, in 1929. The Georgian revival-style property’s amenities include 10 fireplaces, a library, and an indoor 75-foot swimming pool. The 11 bedroom, 7.5+ bathroom house is 20,074 square feet on a 3.1 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $24,500,000 in Brookline, Massachusetts.